Teen accused of stealing a car, several car burglaries in Montgomery Co.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify the thieves involved which led to a 16-year-old being charged with vehicle theft, vandalism and theft of property.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car and burglarizing several vehicles in late July, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on July 25, several vehicle burglaries and stealing a car in the Liberty Park Subdivision in the Woodlawn area.

Several credit and debit cards were stolen and used by suspects and the stolen vehicle, a Chevrolet Cruz, was recovered in Nashville the following day, according to MCSO.

“Vehicle thefts and burglaries have increased in recent weeks. Remember, these are generally crimes of opportunity. People committing these crimes tend to overlook secured vehicles and focus only on those that are unlocked. These types of crimes occur during overnight hours in large neighborhood communities. Please remember to remove valuables and lock your vehicles,” MCSO said.

