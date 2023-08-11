TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a portion of I-40 East in Dickson County overnight for an officer-involved shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot and killed by members of the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, including a drug task force vehicle, the Dickson Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, along with the TBI, were among the law enforcement agencies at the scene.

The TBI is handling the investigation which remains active and ongoing.

Multiple agencies responded to I-40 early Friday morning.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.