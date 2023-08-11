TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Dickson

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to MM 172 on I-40 East late Thursday night.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot and killed by members of the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a portion of I-40 East in Dickson County overnight for an officer-involved shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot and killed by members of the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, including a drug task force vehicle, the Dickson Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, along with the TBI, were among the law enforcement agencies at the scene.

The TBI is handling the investigation which remains active and ongoing.

Multiple agencies responded to I-40 early Friday morning.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured after shooting inside Bordeaux Library in North Nashville
Two teens injured after shooting inside library, 3 teens face charges
ATF agents search a van in Putnam County.
Putnam County man arrested after posting video with explosives
Powerball Lottery Ticket (FILE)
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Middle Tennessee
Brian Armstong, of Pegram, TN.
Pegram man identified as Smyrna Nissan worker who died after ‘work-related incident’
Severe threats include high wind
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms moving through now

Latest News

An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina
Metro Police said Paul Aniel was arrested this week for attempting to scam motorists.
Well-known roadside scammer is at it again
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot and killed by members of the 23rd...
Deadly officer-involved shooting on I-40
Silver alert for missing Nashville man