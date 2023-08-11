Silver Alert issued for missing Nashville man
MNPD said the man suffers from dementia and may be using the WeGo bus system for transportation.
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are searching for a missing man that may be suffering from dementia.
James Merrell, 69, was reported missing Thursday evening from his home on Moorewood Drive. TBI said he was last seen wearing a beige shirt, gray shorts, and a black United States Marine Corps hat.
Police said Merrell has dementia and may be using the WeGo bus system for transportation. His condition may impair his ability to find his own way home.
Merrell is 6 feet tall, weighs roughly 190 pounds and has a goatee.
