Putnam County residents thank police for quickly thwarting bomb threat

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County deputies stopped a man who they feared was headed to the Putnam County Fair with homemade bombs and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

For their efforts snuffing out any potential attack, people in Cookeville are praising their sheriff’s office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Deputies stopped Flatt on Monday and found three pipe bombs, two Molotov cocktails, a handgun with 160 rounds of ammunition, a flak jacket, and shield in his van, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

ATF agents had started watching Flatt after a concerned citizen told police that Flatt posted a video of himself online talking about homemade bombs. When Flatt was seen buying a propane tank from a Walmart and started driving in the direction of the Putnam County Fair, deputies stopped and arrested him.

“We were at the fair two or three times already and knowing that that’s where he was headed, just the thought of it is very scary,” Nikki Vickers, a Cookeville mother of three, said. “Very devastating to think about what could have happened with that.”

Related coverage Putnam County man arrested after posting video with explosives

Vickers thanks police for their quick action and the citizen who tipped off police about Flatt’s alleged activities.

“Very thankful that nothing happened, and [police] got it taken care of very quickly and efficiently,” Vickers said. “[Putnam deputies] are always on top of it, they’re everywhere whether you know it or not. We’re very supportive of them and appreciative of all the hard work they do for us.”

Flatt is being held without bond, charged with prohibited weapons and for tampering with the serial number on his handgun.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.