Police swarm I-40 East in Dickson Co.

By Amanda Hara
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and an ambulance responded to a portion of I-40 East in Dickson County Thursday night and remained on scene through the early morning hours of Friday.

Officers focused on an area near Exit 172, which routes drivers to Tennessee 46 and Dickson.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, including a drug task force vehicle, Dickson Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol were among the law enforcement agencies present at the scene.

WSMV has reached out to several agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, for additional information.

Officers on scene would not provide details but instructed WSMV crews to head to what they called a staging area at the nearby O’Charley’s restaurant.

