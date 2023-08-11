Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina

The store at Sunset Marina on Dale Hollow Lake is a total loss after a houseboat crashed into the gas dock.
A houseboat crashed into the dock causing an explosion.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One employee was flown to a Nashville hospital after an explosion at the Sunset Marina on Dale Hollow Lake Thursday evening, according to the Pickett County Sheriff’s Office.

The marina’s general manager, identified as Brad Richardson, was on the gas dock at the marina when a houseboat crashed into the dock causing an explosion. Tom Allen, the owner of the marina, suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated at a nearby hospital.

The PCSO said the marina store is a total loss but fire crews managed to save the restaurant. The store and restaurant are connected by a breezeway.

The Pickett County Fire Department received the call at 5:05 p.m. Nine other agencies assisted at the marina.

The sheriff said a few pontoon boats at the marina were burned. Two other pontoons were cut loose where the seats had melted from the heat, but they did not catch fire.

Officials began pushing boats out of the slips that were close to the gas dock so they wouldn’t catch fire. Several boats that were at the dock were pushed out into the lake.

The marina is just below the Dale Hollow Lake Bridge on Highway 111. There was a traffic issue on top of the bridge as drivers stopped to look down at the fire.

The marina was the site of Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” music video that was released in July 2018.

