Nashville teen arrested after running from police in stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A third and final teenager was arrested on Friday after leading police on a chase in a stolen car on Tuesday, according to the Mount Juliet Police Department.

Police say an 18-year-old was arrested Friday afternoon at his Elm Hill residence after Tuesday’s pursuit.

The car was stolen in Nashville and on Tuesday, MJPD was able to apprehend two of the three suspects after successfully deploying spikes to stop the car.

The final suspect from Tuesday's pursuit and spike deployment on a car, stolen out of Nashville, was apprehended. An 18-year-old male, from Nashville, was arrested this afternoon at his Elm Hill residence. Original Incident: https://t.co/6lVigTciDS — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 11, 2023

“The department commends the swift actions of all officers involved in this incident, including the assistance from Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol,” Mount Juliet Police said in a statement. “We would also like to thank the community for their continued support and vigilance. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Mount Juliet.”

