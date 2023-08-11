Man shot by officers in Wilson Co.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at a home on Linwood Road.
The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Linwood Road.
The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Linwood Road.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was injured after being shot by a law enforcement officer at a home on Linwood Road Thursday evening.

It is not known why deputies went to the home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation at the request of District Attorney General Jason Lawson.

