Man shot by officers in Wilson Co.
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at a home on Linwood Road.
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was injured after being shot by a law enforcement officer at a home on Linwood Road Thursday evening.
It is not known why deputies went to the home.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation at the request of District Attorney General Jason Lawson.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.