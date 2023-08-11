Man catches nearly 80 pound fish at Percy Priest Lake

PERCY PRIEST LAKE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man camping at Percy Priest Lake last week caught a large fish and believes may have unofficially broken the state record.

Dehat Dosky was at Anderson Road campground on Friday, Aug. 4 when he caught the fish at about 10 p.m.

He said he released it because he thought it was a carp, but when he posted the photos of his fishing expedition later, he made a shocking discovery. Dosky said after he posted his fishing photos on Facebook, his friends advised him he caught a smallmouth buffalo.

After learning that, he contacted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) to see if he broke the state record. The state record for the largest smallmouth that was caught in the state of Tennessee is 62.7 pounds caught by Jerry Young at Percy Priest Reservoir.

In a photo Dosky took, his scale read 76.5 pounds.

Scale for large fish that reads 76.5 pounds (Derhat Dosky)

TWRA allegedly told Dosky that since he didn’t weigh his fish on a commercial scale they wouldn’t be able to give him the state record, however, they did offer to give him the Percy Priest Record.

WSMV4 contacted TWRA and they said they weren’t able to positively identify the fish as a smallmouth buffalo or a black buffalo.

TWRA said that if the fisherman had found a certified scale and contacted them to properly inspect the fish for proper identification, they would have added it to the fishing records if it exceeded the previous record.

“The use of certified scales allows for a level field when we announce a new record in any category,” said a spokesperson for TWRA.

TWRA added that they don’t keep lake records in the state.

