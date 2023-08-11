Man accused of having over 100 images of ‘child sexual abuse material’

On Aug. 9, Olson was arrested at his Putnam Co. home and taken to jail where he was issued a $100,000 bond.
Man accused of having over 100 images of ‘child sexual abuse material’
Man accused of having over 100 images of ‘child sexual abuse material’(Cookeville Police Dept.)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing felony charges after Cookeville Police discovered he was in possession of more than 100 images containing “child sexual abuse material.”

Their investigation began in 2021 when they were notified of a computer that contained the explicit images.

Robert Olson, 27, of Putnam County was identified as the suspect in the crime, following a lengthy investigation by CPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Upon searching Olson’s residence, law enforcement seized several electronic devices.

In June 2023, a Putnam Co. Grand Jury a Tru Bill for sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of 100-plus images was issued. On Aug. 9, Olson was arrested at his Putnam Co. home and taken to jail where he was issued a $100,000 bond.

“The Cookeville Police Department is dedicated to protecting the children of our community. To report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child sexual abuse material; contact the Cookeville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5265 or visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) website at www.cybertipline.com,” CPD said.

‼️ PRESS RELEASE ‼️ On July 6, 2021, the Cookeville Police Department was notified of a computer containing images of...

Posted by Cookeville Police Department on Friday, August 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured after shooting inside Bordeaux Library in North Nashville
Two teens injured after shooting inside library, 3 teens face charges
ATF agents search a van in Putnam County.
Putnam County man arrested after posting video with explosives
Powerball Lottery Ticket (FILE)
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Middle Tennessee
Brian Armstong, of Pegram, TN.
Pegram man identified as Smyrna Nissan worker who died after ‘work-related incident’
An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina

Latest News

Some rain is likely in the Mid State Saturday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Some rain this weekend
Mosquito
West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes across Nashville, health department says
Randy McNally
Lt. Gov. McNally believes Gov. Lee’s proposed improvement to TN’s order of protection law won’t be heard at special session
Lt. Gov. McNally believes Gov. Lee’s proposed order of protection law won’t have votes behind it
Lt. Gov. McNally believes Gov. Lee’s proposed order of protection law won’t have votes behind it