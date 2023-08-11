Lt. Gov. McNally believes Gov. Lee’s proposed improvement to TN’s order of protection law won’t be heard at special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s second-highest-ranking Republican believes that Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed improvement to the state’s order of protection law won’t be heard at the upcoming special session.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said that while he does support the proposed temporary mental health order of protection Gov Lee has proposed, it won’t be an item that will be discussed in the Aug. 21 special session.

“Well, I don’t think the votes aren’t there. I think there needs to be a little more education. A little more in-depth study of how that would be affected,” McNally said.

McNally suggested that the governor may call for the proposed improvement to the state’s existing order of protection law outside the special session.

“There’s a lot of crime that’s committed by juveniles. And there’s some things we can do in that area. And that was one of the items that he [Gov. Lee] had. And there’s also increasing the individual who threatens to commit mass violence making that a felony. I think that takes the guns out of somebody who’s got a screw loose, you might say,” McNally added.

Gov. Lee released his proposal for changes to the “Order of Protection” law by adding petitions for temporary mental health orders of protection. Lee said he wants this new law to strengthen safety and, at the same time, preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.

According to the amendment, if a temporary mental health order of protection is issued, the respondent will have to give up possession of their firearms and ammunition.

