Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies

Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) - Texas-born voice actor Johnny Hardwick, best known for playing conspiracy theory-minded exterminator Dale Gribble on the primetime animated series “King of the Hill,” died this week at the age of 64, according to several sources.

A medical examiner confirmed to USA Today that police were called to Hardwick’s home in Austin for an urgent welfare check where they found him dead. A cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Hardwick, who was originally hired as a writer on the show, played Hank Hill’s neighbor and friend Dale for its entire run and was set to return for an upcoming reboot on Hulu.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan logo generic
Smyrna Nissan employee dies weeks after ‘work-related incident’, OSHA investigating
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
ATF agents search a van in Putnam County.
Putnam County man arrested after posting video with explosives
Deneisah Goodner, 17, did not return home after working her shift at Zaxby's in Hendersonville.
Hendersonville teen reported missing after not returning home from work on Sunday

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion
Entrance to Putnam County Fairgrounds in Cookeville, Tennessee.
Putnam County residents thank police for quickly thwarting bomb threat
Putnam County deputies stopped a man who they feared was headed to the Putnam County Fair with...
Man arrested after posting video of explosives
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues