How to lower your summer electric bill with trees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just like how we cool off under a shady tree in the summer heat, our homes do the same thing; the more trees you have on your property, the more money you could be putting in your pocket.

According to the American Power Association, trees in our yards can actually reduce our utility bills by up to 50%.

Trees are the most beneficial when planted on the south or southwest side of a home. Different factors like the leaf’s transpiration, the shade the trees give off, and what types of trees are planted make a big difference.

“I always suggest having an arborist out to tell you what kind of trees to put where,” said Rob Kraker, the District Manager of The Davey Tree Expert Company.

“Maple trees are considered shade trees. They are understory trees, and they shade well, but you don’t want a maple tree that’s five feet from your house. So different locations, especially in Nashville or in areas where the houses are very close together, you have to be a little more strategic in what you’re planting.”

And it’s not just your utility bill that could benefit from trees. Your home value can, too.

On average, a home with more mature trees can raise its value anywhere from 7-19%.

“Most houses have preexisting trees and that’s why it’s so important to take care of those,” Kraker said. “Trees are time and we can’t get that time back, so if you can take care of what’s there, then you actually save yourself in the long run.”

Trees not only save you some money on your electric bill in the summer, but they can also help you out in the winter. Kraker says that trees on the north side of a home can block those cold winter winds and save you around 30% on your heating bill.

