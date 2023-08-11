Former Sen. Brian Kelsey sentenced for violating campaign finance laws, defrauding FEC

Kelsey will face 21 months in prison and three years of supervised probation.
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey(Action News 5)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey has been sentenced after violating campaign finance laws and defrauding the Federal Election Commission.

Kelsey will face 21 months in prison and three years of supervised probation.

Previous Coverage:
Judge denies former Sen. Brian Kelsey’s motion to withdraw guilty plea

According to a release, Kelsey, 44, of Germantown, admitted he conspired to and did secretly funnel money from several sources, including his own Tennessee State Senate campaign committee to his federal campaign committee.

In court filings, Kelsey said stress and time constraints led him to accept the plea deal agreement. Kelsey cites losing his lawyer license, the death of his father, the birth of twin sons and financial issues as the stress that led him to accept the plea agreement.

