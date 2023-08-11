First Alert Forecast: Weekend heat and storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A couple of showers are already sneaking through the Mid State to start off our Friday, but it won’t be a soaker by any means this afternoon.

Much of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures near 90 with increased humidity. We are looking at a calm and quite Friday night with lows in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEKEND

Keep the umbrella ready this weekend with some showers and storms expected both Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend will not be a washout. Most of the rain Saturday will be in the morning and then we’ll just need to watch for a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon.

There is a small risk at a strong storm on Saturday, but the overall threat is looking very isolated. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 90s with heat index values right near or just into the triple digits.

A passing shower or storm will be around on Sunday as well, but still, the day will not be a washout. Highs will still hang around 90 and the heat index will still be near 100.

NEXT WEEK

A shower or storm will hang around into our Monday, but the overall rainfall threat is looking pretty isolated in the afternoon. Highs Monday will be in the lower 90s.

Tuesday through Thursday look great with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a good deal of sun through the middle of next week.

