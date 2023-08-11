First Alert Forecast: Some weekend showers & storms

Much lower humidity will start moving in on Tuesday.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely this weekend, many of which will occur during the mornings. It’ll remain tremendously humid.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY:

Sunshine will increase in coverage this afternoon as clouds gradually give way. It’ll be very humid and warm considerably, into the low 90s in many spots.

This evening, humidity will stay thick as temperatures gradually fall through the 70s.

THIS WEEKEND:

We’ll have a couple rounds of showers and storms this weekend.

Some rain is likely in the Mid State Saturday morning.
Some rain is likely in the Mid State Saturday morning.(WSMV)

Saturday morning will bring the weekend’s first chance for rain as a dissipating complex of showers and storms will move southeastward from Missouri into the Mid State. Rain in Nashville is not a guarantee, but the most likely timing is between 9 am and 11 am. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible by late afternoon, too. We’ll have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday will be similar with some early rain and dissipating thunderstorms. A few more spotty storms will be possible during the afternoon. Rain chance, 40%. High, 92. The feels like temperature will be in the mid-upper 90s, so keep cool.

NEXT WEEK:

More showers and storms are expected Monday as a cold front moves through. We’ll have to monitor for a severe weather chance. For now, we are not issuing a First Alert Weather Day, but we’re watching it.

Less humid air will begin to take over on Tuesday.

Wednesday looks beautiful.

Thursday will turn hot.

Friday will be seasonable.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured after shooting inside Bordeaux Library in North Nashville
Two teens injured after shooting inside library, 3 teens face charges
ATF agents search a van in Putnam County.
Putnam County man arrested after posting video with explosives
Powerball Lottery Ticket (FILE)
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Middle Tennessee
Brian Armstong, of Pegram, TN.
Pegram man identified as Smyrna Nissan worker who died after ‘work-related incident’
An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to I-40 East in Dickson County and remained on...
TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Dickson
Kingston Springs Fire at the scene of a deadly crash on I-40 East Friday morning.
Deadly crash closes I-40 East in Kingston Springs
Eastbound lanes of I-40 closed for a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles and a semi early...
Deadly crash in Kingston Springs
Potholes on I24
9 vehicles suffer flat tires from large potholes on I-24