First Alert Forecast: Some weekend showers & storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely this weekend, many of which will occur during the mornings. It’ll remain tremendously humid.

TODAY:

Sunshine will increase in coverage this afternoon as clouds gradually give way. It’ll be very humid and warm considerably, into the low 90s in many spots.

This evening, humidity will stay thick as temperatures gradually fall through the 70s.

THIS WEEKEND:

We’ll have a couple rounds of showers and storms this weekend.

Some rain is likely in the Mid State Saturday morning. (WSMV)

Saturday morning will bring the weekend’s first chance for rain as a dissipating complex of showers and storms will move southeastward from Missouri into the Mid State. Rain in Nashville is not a guarantee, but the most likely timing is between 9 am and 11 am. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible by late afternoon, too. We’ll have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday will be similar with some early rain and dissipating thunderstorms. A few more spotty storms will be possible during the afternoon. Rain chance, 40%. High, 92. The feels like temperature will be in the mid-upper 90s, so keep cool.

NEXT WEEK:

More showers and storms are expected Monday as a cold front moves through. We’ll have to monitor for a severe weather chance. For now, we are not issuing a First Alert Weather Day, but we’re watching it.

Less humid air will begin to take over on Tuesday.

Wednesday looks beautiful.

Thursday will turn hot.

Friday will be seasonable.

