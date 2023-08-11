First Alert Forecast: Some rain this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Hot and humid this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, many will likely occur during the mornings.

MUGGY EVENING:

This evening, humidity will stay thick as temperatures gradually fall through the 70s.

HOT WEEKEND:

Expect a couple rounds of showers and storms this weekend.

Saturday morning will bring the weekend’s first chance for rain as a dissipating complex of showers and storms moves southeastward from Missouri into the Mid State. Rain in Nashville is not a guarantee, but the most likely timing for rain in Music City is between 10 am and 1 pm. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible by late afternoon, too. We’ll have highs near 90.

Sunday will be similar with some early rain and dissipating thunderstorms. A few more spotty storms will be possible during the afternoon. Rain chance, 40%. High, 92. The feels like temperature will be in the mid-upper 90s, so keep cool.

Some rain is likely in the Mid State Saturday morning. (WSMV)

WET START TO THE WEEK:

More showers and storms are expected Monday as a cold front moves through. We’ll have to monitor for a severe weather chance. For now, we are not issuing a First Alert Weather Day, but we’re watching it. The high will be in the low 90s.

DRIER THE REST OF THE WEEK:

Less humid air will begin to take over on Tuesday.

Wednesday looks beautiful too. Highs both days in the mid 80s.

Thursday will turn hot with the high in the low 90s under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday will be seasonable and partly cloudy with some isolated showers. The high will rise to the upper 80s.

