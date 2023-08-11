Family gifts late daughter’s wheelchair to boy after thieves stole his

A Minnesota family gifted its late daughter's wheelchair to a boy with cerebral palsy after thieves stole his. (Source: WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE, CNN)
By David Schuman, WCCO
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A family is turning their heartbreak into hope for a Minneapolis-area woman and her son.

On Wednesday, the Sauer family became superheroes to Tamika Williams and her son Samajae.

Samajae has cerebral palsy and can’t move or talk.

He’s been without his custom-equipped wheelchair for almost two weeks after thieves brazenly stole his mother’s car from a parking lot.

The Sauer family said they know the Williams’ struggle without a wheelchair as their daughter Britney had cerebral palsy before she died six years ago.

“It’s a huge extension of a person’s life with cerebral palsy. So, we needed to act quickly,” Ali Sauer said.

According to the family, when they saw what happened to Samajae’s wheelchair, they said they had to give Britney’s chair to him.

“You guys are the best, thank you,” Williams told the Sauer family when they gave her the wheelchair. “This chair had an angel who once used it. So, I know it’s an angel guiding him in the chair.”

Williams said she and her son can take back their lives - fully mobile again.

The Gillette Children’s Hospital team said they will modify the chair to fit Samajae.

He’s a patient there and so was the Sauers’ daughter.

“The love that comes from that family who gave him the chair just touched my heart. That did something to me,” Williams said. “Just amazing.”

Police are still looking for whoever stole the Williams family car.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured after shooting inside Bordeaux Library in North Nashville
Two teens injured after shooting inside library, 3 teens face charges
An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina
Powerball Lottery Ticket (FILE)
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Middle Tennessee
Multiple law enforcement officers responded to I-40 East in Dickson County and remained on...
TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Dickson
ATF agents search a van in Putnam County.
Putnam County man arrested after posting video with explosives

Latest News

FILE - Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her State of the State address at the...
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to bomb threat aimed at then-Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
The Bordeaux branch of the Nashville Public Library was closed on Friday after two teens were...
Nashville pastor mentored teen involved in library shooting
A woman said she thought she was going to die during a shooting at an Antioch bank Thursday...
Woman speaks out after being shot at ATM
A DTF agent shoots and kills and armed suspect on I-40, former state Sen. Brian Kelsey...
Friday evening news update
Piles of trash, infestation of bugs is plaguing a Nashville luxury apartment complex.
Trash troubles at Nashville apartment building