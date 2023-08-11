Deadly crash closes I-40 East in Kingston Springs

The deadly crash happened at mile marker 186 near the Mt. Pleasant Road overpass.
Kingston Springs Fire at the scene of a deadly crash on I-40 East Friday morning.
Kingston Springs Fire at the scene of a deadly crash on I-40 East Friday morning.(KSFD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles that caused all eastbound lanes to shut down in Kingston Springs.

THP confirmed one person died in the crash and the interstate is closed for the investigation. The crash involved several vehicles and a tractor-trailer.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. at mile marker 186, near the Mt. Pleasant Road overpass. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Fairview exit ramp.

There is not timetable for the re-opening of the interstate.

One person died in a crash on I-40 East.
One person died in a crash on I-40 East.(TDOT)

