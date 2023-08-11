Car crashes into train in downtown Lebanon
WeGo Public Transit operated one train on Friday afternoon because of the crash.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a WeGo commuter train on Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred on West Main Street between South Maple and Greenwood Streets in downtown Lebanon. The vehicle struck the side of the train.
West Main Street has now reopened, according to Lebanon Police.
Police said there were minor injuries.
WeGo Public Transit said the accident has delayed the train. There will be one train running, the last train of the evening, because of the crash. There may be buses running from some stations.
