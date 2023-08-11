1 employee burned after explosion at Pickett Co. marina

The store at Sunset Marina on Dale Hollow Lake is a total loss after a houseboat crashed into the gas dock.
An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the gas dock.(Pickett County Sheriff Dana Dowdy)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT
BYRDSTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One employee was flown to a Nashville hospital after an explosion at the Sunset Marina on Dale Hollow Lake Thursday evening, Pickett County Sheriff Dana Dowdy confirmed.

The employee was on the gas dock at the marina when a houseboat crashed into the dock causing an explosion. The owner of the marina suffered from smoke inhalation and went to a nearby hospital.

Dowdy said the store on the dock at the marina was a total loss and the restaurant was saved. The store and restaurant are connected by a breezeway.

The Pickett County Fire Department received the call at 5:05 p.m. Nine other agencies assisted at the marina.

The sheriff said a few pontoon boats at the marina were burned. Two other pontoons were cut loose where the seats had melted from the heat, but they did not catch fire.

Officials began pushing boats out of the slips that were close to the gas dock so they wouldn’t catch fire. Several boats that were at the dock were pushed out into the lake.

The marina is just below the Dale Hollow Lake Bridge on Highway 111. There was a traffic issue on top of the bridge as drivers stopped to look down at the fire.

The marina was the site of Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” music video that was released in July 2018.

