Woman charged after leaving dog in shed to die in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Madison woman was arrested overnight in connection to the death of a dog at her residence in early July.

According to the arrest report, Metro Nashville Police officers were called to a home on Hickory Street in Madison on July 10 to assist with a pet dog. Animal Control officers and a female resident of the home were there to meet the officers.

The officers were escorted to the shed in the backyard where the pet dog, Chico, was found deceased at the entrance to the shed, the report states.

Chico was under the care of 21-year-old Briana Hopkins, who was not present during the officers’ visit. Hopkins’ roommate told officers the dog was left to Hopkins by her cousin and was always left outside in the shed. The dog’s leash had become wrapped around a lawnmower, confining it to a small spot at the shed entrance, and had been left there for months, oftentimes with no food or water, according to the report.

One of the Animal Control agents explained to the officers that the dog appeared to be underfed, not malnourished, and it was likely strangled by the leash that had become wrapped around the lawnmower.

The Animal Control agent and MNPD officers called Hopkins’ phone and she explained how she saw the dog in the shed that morning, around 3:30 am. Given the dog’s state of decay, it was “highly probable” that the dog had died prior to the time Hopkins claimed to see it that morning, according to the officer’s report.

Hopkins told officers over the phone that Chico had only been under her care for a mere two weeks, but the roommate produced time-stamped photos and videos showing the dog had been with Hopkins as early as February, the report states. The officers were able to determine that Hopkins knowingly left the dog in a dangerous environment resulting in its death.

Hopkins was arrested late early Thursday morning and booked on aggravated animal cruelty charges. She is scheduled to appear in court on September 15.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.