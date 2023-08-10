Taylor Swift announces 1989 album (Taylor’s Version)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taylor Swift announced she will be releasing her fourth album rerelease with 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

The announcement came shortly after 1 a.m. Central on Thursday morning and the night after her last stop on the first leg of her U.S. tour.

The album will be released on Oct. 27.

The “Blank Space” singer had recently dropped her third album rerelease on July 7 when she dropped Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Swift will start her international tour beginning in Mexico on Aug. 24 and will continue touring throughout 2023 into late 2024.

The multi-platinum superstar had been on a journey to rereleasing the previous albums she recorded under her old record label Big Machine Music Group.

Her first re-release began in the Spring of 2021 when she dropped Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

According to Billboard.com, Swift decided to re-release her musical catalog after it was purchased in June 2019 by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. A little over a year later, in November 2020, she revealed she would be able to re-record her albums.

Ever since then, Swift has created a spectacle of fans deciphering which albums would come next. After several Easter eggs were planted in her music videos, fans speculated after Speak Now she would drop 1989.

Swift now has two albums to re-release including her debut album, originally released in 2007, and Reputation, originally released in 2016.

