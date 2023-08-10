Spring Hill baseball coach receives prestigious award

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Spring Hill coach is receiving recognition for her commitment to the game of youth baseball.

Coach Hannah Moeller is one of two people in the United States selected for the Little League International 2023 Coach of the Year Award.

“Just being recognized nationwide is just incredible,” said Moeller.

Moeller assists each player on her team as they go up to pitch the ball. Her words of encouragement, being a cheerleader, and passion for the sport transcends through the field. She said her purpose in life is to share her love with these kids who have a special place in her heart. The team is comprised of kids with health challenges running.

“Good job! Proud of you, good job,” said Moeller to her team during practice.

Coach Hannah is a home run in the hearts of these heroes.

“I came out here because I love to do what I do like do this with the kids and I just love the families and I just thank them so much for letting me love on their, love on their kids,” said Moeller.

She’s the coach in the Challenger Division at Spring Hill Little League. It’s a job Coach Hannah said she was called to do.

“I always leave here with like a full tank and just so touched and grateful for what I’ve been given,” said Moeller.

The team gets to take on America’s favorite pastime once a week during the season. This year more than 80 kids participated in the league.

“It’s really important for me to just come out here every Sunday and I literally look forward to it all year long, like I’m already counting down the days until next season,” said Moeller.

Moeller wants even more kids to play ball despite their health challenges.

“If we can get kids from all over the place to experience what these kids experience here in Spring Hill and get coaches like us and just have the time of their lives, then I think that’s what we’re reaching for,” said Moeller.

Moeller’s award also comes with $5,000 for the Spring Hill Little League Challengers Division that will go toward providing new equipment, jerseys and help provide so much for this awesome group of kids.

Moeller has a book based on her experience working with these athletes called “Our Summer League.” The book is available for pre-order now.

