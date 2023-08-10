Silver Alert issued for missing Mt. Juliet man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Mt. Juliet man.

Henry Chambers, 62, was last seen on Aug. 7 in the area of Belinda Parkway wearing dark-colored shorts and no shirt, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says he’s 6′2″, weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 615-754-8477.

“Henry has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. He may be traveling in a blue Isuzu Rodeo, TN tag BPS 8129,” the TBI said.

