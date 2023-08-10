Two injured after shooting inside Bordeaux Library in North Nashville

Police are at the Nashville Public Library Bordeaux Branch where the shooting occurred.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured inside the Bordeaux library on Thursday afternoon.

Police are at the Nashville Public Library Bordeaux Branch where the shooting occurred. The conditions of the two people shot are unknown at this time, however, one of the two people was shot in the foot, according to MNPD.

There’s a large police presence there, and no other information has been released at this time.

WSMV4 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan logo generic
Smyrna Nissan employee dies weeks after ‘work-related incident’, OSHA investigating
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Deneisah Goodner, 17, did not return home after working her shift at Zaxby's in Hendersonville.
Hendersonville teen reported missing after not returning home from work on Sunday
ATF agents search a van in Putnam County.
Putnam County man arrested after posting video with explosives

Latest News

Police responding to shooting at Bordeaux library
Police responding to shooting at Bordeaux library
Charles Strobel death
Mayor proposes Nashville’s first permanent supportive housing center to be named after Father Charles Strobel
Caught on camera: Man sought after several burglaries in Murfreesboro
Caught on camera: Man wanted after several burglaries in Murfreesboro
Shooting on Dickerson Pike 8/10
One person injured after shooting at trailer park on Dickerson Pike, police say