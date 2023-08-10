Two injured after shooting inside Bordeaux Library in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured inside the Bordeaux library on Thursday afternoon.

Police are at the Nashville Public Library Bordeaux Branch where the shooting occurred. The conditions of the two people shot are unknown at this time, however, one of the two people was shot in the foot, according to MNPD.

There’s a large police presence there, and no other information has been released at this time.

WSMV4 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

