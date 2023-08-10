Pegram man identified as Smyrna Nissan worker who died after ‘work-related incident’

“Brian was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Brian’s kind and compassionate heart was seen in his actions and how he treated his wife and son.”
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Pegram, Tennessee man has been identified as the Nissan worker who died after a “work-related incident” at the Nissan Complex in Smyrna.

Brian Keith Armstrong, 54, died on July 28 at Vanderbilt Medical Center, according to his obituary.

The incident that sent him to the hospital occurred on July 17.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has launched an investigation into this workplace fatality. The employee worked for a Nissan contractor, Yates Services, TOSHA said in a statement. The investigation is expected to take between 8 - 10 weeks to complete.

A spokesperson with Nissan released the following statement:

“We are saddened at the loss of a supplier employee who was a valued member of the Smyrna team. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. The safety and well-being of our team members continue to be the company’s top priority.”

Previous Coverage:
Smyrna Nissan employee dies weeks after ‘work-related incident’, OSHA investigating
Nissan employee injured in ‘work-related incident’ at Smyrna complex

“Brian was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Brian’s kind and compassionate heart was seen in his actions and how he treated his wife and son. He was recently baptized and accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior and began co teaching the Westview Baptist Youth with his wife. Brian also became active with Special Olympics TN Area 29 to be able to spend more time with Seth,” the obit said.

The family is asking for donations to the Area 29 Special Olympics Tennessee in lieu of flowers. He was laid to rest on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan logo generic
Smyrna Nissan employee dies weeks after ‘work-related incident’, OSHA investigating
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Deneisah Goodner, 17, did not return home after working her shift at Zaxby's in Hendersonville.
Hendersonville teen reported missing after not returning home from work on Sunday
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Multiple Rounds of Strong Storms

Latest News

Powerball Lottery Ticket (FILE)
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Middle Tennessee
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Woman charged after leaving dog in shed to die in Madison
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man accused of exposing himself at children’s party at a park in Antioch
Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment building on Dew Street.
One person injured during shooting in Cayce Homes neighborhood