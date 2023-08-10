Pegram man identified as Smyrna Nissan worker who died after ‘work-related incident’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Pegram, Tennessee man has been identified as the Nissan worker who died after a “work-related incident” at the Nissan Complex in Smyrna.

Brian Keith Armstrong, 54, died on July 28 at Vanderbilt Medical Center, according to his obituary.

The incident that sent him to the hospital occurred on July 17.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has launched an investigation into this workplace fatality. The employee worked for a Nissan contractor, Yates Services, TOSHA said in a statement. The investigation is expected to take between 8 - 10 weeks to complete.

A spokesperson with Nissan released the following statement:

“We are saddened at the loss of a supplier employee who was a valued member of the Smyrna team. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. The safety and well-being of our team members continue to be the company’s top priority.”

“Brian was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Brian’s kind and compassionate heart was seen in his actions and how he treated his wife and son. He was recently baptized and accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior and began co teaching the Westview Baptist Youth with his wife. Brian also became active with Special Olympics TN Area 29 to be able to spend more time with Seth,” the obit said.

The family is asking for donations to the Area 29 Special Olympics Tennessee in lieu of flowers. He was laid to rest on Saturday, Aug. 5.

