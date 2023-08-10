One person injured during shooting in Cayce Homes neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Wednesday night.

According to MNPD, the shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. and officers were dispatched to an apartment building at 610 Dew Street. They arrived to find a victim shot near a bench, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate what led to the shooting and who was involved.

