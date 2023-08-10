One person injured after shooting at trailer park on Dickerson Pike, police say

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a red car, police say.
Shooting on Dickerson Pike 8/10
Shooting on Dickerson Pike 8/10(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured after a shooting at a trailer park on Dickerson Pike Thursday afternoon, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 1:15 p.m. and one person was shot in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a red car, police say.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

