NES preparing for overnight storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms are expected to hit Middle Tennessee late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This second round of potentially severe weather comes after winds and rain impacted the evening commute. Minor road ponding in some areas created a hydroplaning threat and slowed drivers down on major roads.

Arborists recommend checking around the base of trees before the storms hit to see if the dirt has started to lift up. This can be a sign the roots have been damaged and the tree is likely to fall with a wet ground and strong winds.

First Alert Weather Day: Multiple Rounds of Strong Storms

“NES is monitoring the weather closely and our crews will be prepared to respond to any power outages caused by this weather system,” a spokesperson said. “Customers are urged to charge their electronic devices now and have their emergency kit ready, including non-perishable food, water, blankets and flashlights with fresh batteries in the event of mass outages.”

If a power line is taken down in the storm, NES said people need to stay away and call 911. NES customers can report an outage on their website.

