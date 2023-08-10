Mayor proposes Nashville’s first permanent supportive housing center to be named after Father Charles Strobel

“Our city owes a great debt to Father Strobel for ensuring that we never forgot or neglected the poor and suffering in our midst,” said Mayor Cooper.
Charles Strobel death
Charles Strobel death(Room In The Inn)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s Mayor is proposing to honor the late Father Charles Strobel by naming the city’s first permanent supportive housing center after him.

Mayor John Cooper aims to name the new Permanent Housing Supportive Center at 600 2nd Avenue North after Strobel to honor his legacy.

“Our city owes a great debt to Father Strobel for ensuring that we never forgot or neglected the poor and suffering in our midst,” said Mayor Cooper. “It is likely we would not have our new supportive housing facility without Father Strobel’s years of advocacy and example, so it is my privilege to recommend naming it after him. This center will permanently honor Father Strobel’s legacy, yet it also will serve as a reminder that, as he would so often tell us, there is still more work to do.”

Strobel, the founder of Room In The Inn, passed away at the age of 80. The nonprofit organization said he died peacefully on Sunday morning, Aug. 6.

Room In The Inn helps people experiencing homelessness recover through education, self-help and work.

Cooper says that the resolution will be introduced Thursday by Metro Councilman Russ Pulley.

“This facility features five floors of hope that will advance the city’s efforts to help restore the lives of those living unhoused in Nashville. It is a major first step in Nashville’s new approach to supporting our unhoused. This has been an important focus of our administration, and we hope Father Strobel would be proud,” Mayor Cooper said.

