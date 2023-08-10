Man arrested after robbing, shooting woman as she left a bank in Antioch

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed a woman who was leaving a bank in Antioch on Thursday morning.

MNPD says the woman was leaving the Bank of America on Murfreesboro Pike when a man in a mask approached her and robbed her.

During the robbery, the man shot the woman in the shoulder, police said. She was taken to a local hospital to get treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The robber fled on foot and eventually, officers were able to take him into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

