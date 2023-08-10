Man accused of exposing himself at children’s party at a park in Antioch

After being asked to cover up, he remained in the area, according to an arrest report.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself at a children’s party at a park in Antioch, according to an arrest report.

A woman and her friend were setting up for the party on June 4 when 45-year-old William Anderson came over and allegedly exposed himself, according to an arrest report.

Anderson covered himself up after the woman and her friend asked, however, he remained in the area the victims told police.

The two victims told a local park ranger about the incident and pointed Anderson out. The park ranger recognized Anderson and called law enforcement.

When officers arrived at the park, Anderson had already left. He told officers he approached the victims but never exposed himself, according to an arrest report. Anderson was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

