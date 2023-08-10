I-65 South closed north of downtown after multi-vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 65 South at the Interstate 24 split is closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. beneath the I-24 overpass, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Vehicles are being diverted onto I-24 during the crash investigation.

Metro police said one patient was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

