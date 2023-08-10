First Alert Forecast: Summer heat and humidity return

Scattered storms over the weekend
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Brighter and hotter weather to end the week, but more showers and thunderstorms arrive in time for the weekend.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight, an isolated shower will be possible again late. Most areas will stay dry. Lows will be around 70.

Friday looks variably cloudy with a shower possible early. By late afternoon, sunshine should be prevalent. That will allow temperatures to soar to around 90. It’ll be very humid, too. Can you say summer?

SOME RAIN THIS WEEKEND PLUS ONE:

Spotty showers and storms are likely on both weekend days across Middle Tennessee. That doesn’t mean everyone will get some rain both days, though. A few showers should move through Saturday morning. Then, both afternoons will support widely scattered showers and storms.

Like on Friday, temperatures will peak in the low 90s.

Showers and storms will return Monday afternoon with a cold front. The high will be hot near 90.

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible today and tomorrow. Spotty showers and storms will then develop over the weekend.
A few sprinkles or light showers are possible today and tomorrow. Spotty showers and storms will then develop over the weekend.(WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Then, drier, brighter, and less humid weather will take over for Tuesday, Wednesday, and part of Thursday of next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday and in the low 90s. Thursday.

