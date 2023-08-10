First Alert Forecast: A few sprinkles, with hotter weather to follow soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some sunshine will develop this afternoon with a passing sprinkle in spots.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

If you want some sunshine, hang in there. While clouds will hold on for many of us this afternoon, sunshine will gradually make a reappearance. A few sprinkles and/or light showers are likely in some areas. Rain chance, 20%. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

Tonight, an isolated shower will be possible again late. Most will stay dry, however. Lows will be around 70.

Friday looks variably cloudy with a shower possible early. By late afternoon, sunshine should be prevalent. That will allow temperatures to soar to around 90. It’ll be very humid, too.

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible today and tomorrow. Spotty showers and storms will then develop over the weekend. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Spotty showers and storms are likely on both weekend days across Middle Tennessee. That doesn’t mean everyone will get some rain both days, though. A few showers should move through Saturday morning. Then, both afternoons will support widely scattered showers and storms.

Like on Friday, temperatures will peak in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers and storms will return Monday afternoon with a cold front.

Then, drier, brighter, and less humid weather will take over for Tuesday, Wednesday, and part of Thursday of next week.

