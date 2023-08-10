First Alert Forecast: Drying out, severe threat over

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clouds will dominate the first half of the day, but some late-day sunshine is possible

Stubborn clouds will linger through the first half of the day. There could be a lingering isolated shower early on, but we should be completely dry after lunchtime with some late-day sunshine possible. Highs will range from the lower to middle 80s.

We will stay dry through Friday. Expect a partly cloudy sky then with warmer temperatures in the lower 90s for many. Storms return for the weekend.

WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday will feature a chance of showers and storms each day. It won’t be raining all the time, but storms will pop up each day around peak heating and will be scattered in nature. Highs will be near 90 degrees on both days.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

As a cold front moves through on Monday, scattered showers and storms are possible. Drier air will work its way in quickly as high pressure takes control.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s, and dry conditions are expected at this time.

