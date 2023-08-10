Deadly E-Scooter crashes prompt new reporting method

According to a study conducted by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), 119 people died while riding electric scooters or e-bikes between 2017 and 2021.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The convenience and accessibility of electric scooters and e-bikes have become part of city life.

However, as these micro-mobility solutions gain popularity, concerns about their safety have been on the rise.

According to a study conducted by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), 119 people died while riding electric scooters or e-bikes between 2017 and 2021.

Researchers said numerous deadly crashes involving these vehicles may have gone unreported, prompting transportation officials to take action.

The NTSB made several recommendations to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and the Federal Highway Administration on gathering data for e-bike and scooter trips and the miles traveled. It also called for an e-bike code to be added to a national injury tracking system.

In 2023, new codes were added to the ICD-10-CM code book that includes e-bikes.

This recent addition in medical diagnosis codes changed how e-bikes and e-scooters are reported. It could make measuring the impact of these vehicles on public health and safety more precise.

