Child dies after being found in burning home in Paris

PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 10-year-old child found inside a burning house in Paris has died, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Firefighters responded to the house fire in the 2100 block of Highway 69 South at 9:07 a.m. Thursday.

Once on the scene, personnel learned the 10-year-old was still in the home. Firefighters found the child inside and transported him to Henry County Medical Center where he died. The cause of death is believed to be possible smoke inhalation.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected. The case remains under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On 8-10-23 at 9:07 a.m. a 911 call was received of a house fire at 2155 Highway 69 South in Paris Tennessee. Deputies... Posted by Henry County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 10, 2023

