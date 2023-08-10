Caught on camera: Man wanted after several burglaries in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police are investigating three burglaries on So. Rutherford Blvd.
Caught on camera: Man sought after several burglaries in Murfreesboro
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspect is wanted after several burglaries in Murfreesboro, and according to police, he was caught on camera during one of the crimes.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said officers are investigating three burglaries on South Rutherford Blvd. In one case, authorities said the suspect was seen inside a dental office during the alleged burglary.

On Aug. 1, $300 cash and antibiotics were stolen; an HVAC unit was also damaged at Davis Dentistry, police said. An industrial fan and cooler were also taken from a pickup truck parked behind Express Employment.

Lastly, a storage building was also broken into.

“Detectives would like to interview a person of interest captured on video inside the dental office during the time of the burglary. Please contact Detective Lance Hofmeister at 629-201-5587 if you know this man,” MPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

