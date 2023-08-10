9 vehicles suffer flat tires from large potholes on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several cars had to wait on the side of the road after getting flat tires from large potholes on Interstate 24 near Haywood Lane in Antioch.

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews shut down all eastbound lanes of the interstate around 5:30 a.m. to patch up the potholes and allow the damaged vehicles to move off the roadway.

A total of nine cars suffered flat tires from driving over the holes.

A spokesperson for TDOT said HELP operators came out to help with the flat tires.

All lanes of I-24 were reopened around 6 a.m. but several cars remained on the shoulder, waiting for tow trucks.

