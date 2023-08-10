23 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Warren County

The arrests stem from a joint operation investigating drug trafficking.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 20 people were arrested in Warren County following a drug trafficking investigation by the Warren Co. Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies.

As of Wednesday, 23 of 37 suspects indicted by the Warren Co. Grand Jury were arrested, all on drug-related charges. The investigation also lead to the arrests of other suspects accused of violent offenses and other crimes.

“Sheriff Matheny is proud of the work between the departments and deems the operation a success. He wants to assure the public that his office will continue to work with the police department and the district attorney’s office to investigate, arrest, and assist in the prosecution of those involved in illegal drug activity,” WCSD said.

These are the names of those arrested thus far:

  • Heather Austin
  • Stephanie Barrett
  • Lucas Bowdoin
  • Dennis Coonrod
  • Tim Delong
  • Corey Hill
  • Rebecca Hill
  • Anakin Hillis
  • Josh Hodges
  • Sethly Cole Hodges
  • Marcy Hollon
  • Brandy Jennings
  • Crystal Johnson
  • Jamie Judge
  • Debbie Luna
  • Christopher Parker
  • April Pendelton
  • Kenny Solomon
  • Mark Tidenberg
  • Timothy Thomas
  • Scott Worthington
  • Darius Wright
  • Michael Wright, Jr.

August 10, 2023 Release of Public Information On August 9, 2023, law enforcement officers with the Warren County...

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, August 10, 2023

