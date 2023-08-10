23 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 20 people were arrested in Warren County following a drug trafficking investigation by the Warren Co. Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies.

As of Wednesday, 23 of 37 suspects indicted by the Warren Co. Grand Jury were arrested, all on drug-related charges. The investigation also lead to the arrests of other suspects accused of violent offenses and other crimes.

“Sheriff Matheny is proud of the work between the departments and deems the operation a success. He wants to assure the public that his office will continue to work with the police department and the district attorney’s office to investigate, arrest, and assist in the prosecution of those involved in illegal drug activity,” WCSD said.

These are the names of those arrested thus far:

Heather Austin

Stephanie Barrett

Lucas Bowdoin

Dennis Coonrod

Tim Delong

Corey Hill

Rebecca Hill

Anakin Hillis

Josh Hodges

Sethly Cole Hodges

Marcy Hollon

Brandy Jennings

Crystal Johnson

Jamie Judge

Debbie Luna

Christopher Parker

April Pendelton

Kenny Solomon

Mark Tidenberg

Timothy Thomas

Scott Worthington

Darius Wright

Michael Wright, Jr.

