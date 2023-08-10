1 treated for smoke inhalation after North Nashville house fire

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a duplex on McKinney Avenue.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a duplex on McKinney Avenue.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was taken for treatment after a fire at a duplex on McKinney Street on Wednesday night.

The Nashville Fire Department was called to the fire just before 9:45 p.m. and found the back of one of the duplex units on fire. One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The second duplex at the property was unoccupied. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

