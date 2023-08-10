1 treated for smoke inhalation after North Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was taken for treatment after a fire at a duplex on McKinney Street on Wednesday night.

The Nashville Fire Department was called to the fire just before 9:45 p.m. and found the back of one of the duplex units on fire. One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The second duplex at the property was unoccupied. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

