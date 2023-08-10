$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Somone is about to be able to afford a new car after winning a huge Powerball prize, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Gallatin from Wednesday night’s drawing.

There was also another player in Knoxville that won $50,000. The million-dollar winning ticket matched five numbers to notch the big prize.

It was bought at the Kroger on Nashville Pike in Gallatin.

The lottery says there have been nearly 400 tickets sold worth $1M or more since it began in 2004.

