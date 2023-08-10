$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Middle Tennessee

The lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Gallatin from Wednesday night’s drawing.
Powerball Lottery Ticket (FILE)
Powerball Lottery Ticket (FILE)(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Somone is about to be able to afford a new car after winning a huge Powerball prize, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Gallatin from Wednesday night’s drawing.

There was also another player in Knoxville that won $50,000. The million-dollar winning ticket matched five numbers to notch the big prize.

It was bought at the Kroger on Nashville Pike in Gallatin.

The lottery says there have been nearly 400 tickets sold worth $1M or more since it began in 2004.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan logo generic
Smyrna Nissan employee dies weeks after ‘work-related incident’, OSHA investigating
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Deneisah Goodner, 17, did not return home after working her shift at Zaxby's in Hendersonville.
Hendersonville teen reported missing after not returning home from work on Sunday
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Multiple Rounds of Strong Storms

Latest News

Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.
Pegram man identified as Smyrna Nissan worker who died after ‘work-related incident’
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Woman charged after leaving dog in shed to die in Madison
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man accused of exposing himself at children’s party at a park in Antioch
Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment building on Dew Street.
One person injured during shooting in Cayce Homes neighborhood