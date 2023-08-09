WATCH: Titans release hype video for future stadium in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The future home of the Tennessee Titans is still years away; however, the Music City franchise has released new renderings of the new stadium.

The Titans released a hype video to reveal some new renderings for their new stadium.

Groundbreaking for the Titans’ new home is set to begin in early-to-mid 2024, after the 2023-24 NFL Season. The highly-anticipated open is slated for sometime in 2027.

“This stadium wasn’t designed to look like all the others. We’re building it from scratch,” the Titans said. “We’re building it for you. It represents the very best of Tennessee: the willingness to work together when the odds are stacked against us and supporting each other along the way. We’ll experience our best moments here, together - strangers high-fiving amid touchdown cheers and thousands singing at the top of their lungs to the same soundtrack. Everything you love about our city you’ll find in this stadium. Because this is our town. Our time. Our team.”

The stadium’s total price tag comes in at about $2.2 billion. Early plans for the stadium showed it will be an enclosed dome without a retractable roof. However, the roof will be translucent, and the stadium will have a glass side wall that can be opened.

Naming rights have not yet been determined, but the stadium will be able to hold about 60,000 fans, just under 10,000 fewer than Nissan Stadium. The Titans will play on turf rather than grass.

