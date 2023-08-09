Teen critically wounded in ‘targeted’ shooting outside Amazon warehouse

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Chattanooga police responded Wednesday morning to an Amazon warehouse facility after a 19-year-old was shot in what police are calling a targeted shooting.

Police received reports of a person shot at 4:33 a.m. outside the Amazon fulfillment center located at 7200 Discovery Drive. Responding officers found the wounded teen, who had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows that another man approached the teen and shot him at close range, before running away on foot. Police said the shooting appears to be targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.

