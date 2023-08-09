Students begin school year in Warren County

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two days after severe weather damaged a school and left several facilities without power, Warren County Schools opened the doors for students to start the school year.

The county originally planned to begin the school year on Tuesday, but Director of Schools Dr. Grant Swallows made the decision to push back the start of the school year one day.

“I apologize for the very unorthodox beginning of the school year. I wish all that are struggling with storm damage the best.”

Thunderstorms swept through Warren County around mid-Monday and several reports of downed trees and damaged structures were reported.

