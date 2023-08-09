Students begin school year in Warren County
The county pushed back the first day of school after bad weather left facilities damaged and knocked out power.
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two days after severe weather damaged a school and left several facilities without power, Warren County Schools opened the doors for students to start the school year.
The county originally planned to begin the school year on Tuesday, but Director of Schools Dr. Grant Swallows made the decision to push back the start of the school year one day.
Thunderstorms swept through Warren County around mid-Monday and several reports of downed trees and damaged structures were reported.
