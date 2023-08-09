Students begin school year in Warren County

The county pushed back the first day of school after bad weather left facilities damaged and knocked out power.
Warren County, TN.
Warren County, TN.(WCS)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two days after severe weather damaged a school and left several facilities without power, Warren County Schools opened the doors for students to start the school year.

The county originally planned to begin the school year on Tuesday, but Director of Schools Dr. Grant Swallows made the decision to push back the start of the school year one day.

Thunderstorms swept through Warren County around mid-Monday and several reports of downed trees and damaged structures were reported.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan logo generic
Smyrna Nissan employee dies weeks after ‘work-related incident’
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor
Honolulu stands on the first baseline and Nolensville, Tenn. on the third base line during the...
Nolensville Little League one win away from 3rd straight World Series appearance
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky
WSMV4 Chief Investigative reporter Jeremy Finley attempts to interview Todd Dean at a Cool...
Accused ‘selfie scammer’ doesn’t show for court, but found by WSMV4 at poker game

Latest News

A date is set for a special session on safety, a police K9 makes an unusual discovery at...
Catch Up Quick
Overturned semi-truck in front of Pembroke Elementary. Photo provided to WHOP 1230 AM 99.3 FM...
Overturned semi blocks elementary school in Christian County, KY
The county pushed back the first day of school after bad weather left facilities damaged and...
Warren County welcomes students back to class
Students protest gun violence in schools at the legislative plaza and state Capitol Monday,...
Date set for Tennessee legislative special session on public safety