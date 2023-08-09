Smyrna police to offer free self-defense classes for women

The course consists of four classes designed specifically for women.
Self-defense (generic)
Self-defense (generic)(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Smyrna Police Department is offering a self-defense program that was designed specifically for women.

The Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) Training course consists of four classes and is free to all females in the community who are 12 years of age or older. The department said mother and daughter teams are encouraged to attend.

The course will be offered on Aug. 29, Aug. 30, Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

For more information or to register, contact Sgt. Bobby Gibson at bobby.gibson@townofsmyrna.org.

