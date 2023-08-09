Roads closed in La Vergne due to overturned propane tanker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Be aware of some closures in La Vergne due to an overturned propane tanker.

La Vergne Police said E Nir Shriebman Boulevard is closed at the roundabout and at Davids Way due to the overturned tanker.

Travelers are urged to find an alternate route if they’re driving in that area.

E Nir Shriebman is closed at the roundabout and at Davids Way due to an overturned propane tanker. Avoid the area and see alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/XXd5AXahq7 — La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) August 9, 2023

