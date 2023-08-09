Roads closed in La Vergne due to overturned propane tanker
Travelers are urged to find an alternate route if they’re driving in that area.
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Be aware of some closures in La Vergne due to an overturned propane tanker.
La Vergne Police said E Nir Shriebman Boulevard is closed at the roundabout and at Davids Way due to the overturned tanker.
