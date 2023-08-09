PHOTOS: Mt. Juliet 2nd grader’s mullet ranked among top 25 in the country

Owen Escoto “The Onado” is up for the best mullet in America and he’s in the final round of Mullet Champ’s kid’s contest.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a champion in Mt. Juliet that you may not know about, but his hair is speaking for itself.

Wilson County Schools touts that one of its second graders has one of America’s top 25 ranked mullets.

“It’s definitely not your ordinary back-to-school haircut! But for one 2nd grader at Mt. Juliet Elementary, his extraordinary mullet cut has him ranked among the 25 best throughout the entire country,” Wilson Co. Schools tweeted.

Owen Escoto “The Onado” is up for the best mullet in America, and he’s in the final round of Mullet Champ’s kid’s contest.

“Owen’s humble hair beginnings were like many kids, with a faux hawk. That wasn’t enough, it didn’t properly depict his dual personality of business and pleasure. So his year and a half journey to peak mullet-dom began,” Mullet Champs said. “With every passing inch, it quickly became evident that this was more than a haircut. It was a lifestyle. One that he immediately embraced and owned. He quickly became the go to reference for all things youth mullets in Wilson County, with strangers even bringing photos of him to his barber from the lunch room or ball field saying ‘my kid wants this!’”

